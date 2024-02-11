Helldivers II's latest patch on PS5 provides "additional improvements to matchmaking"

HQ

With it now ranking as PlayStation's biggest launch on PC, Helldivers II has been off to a hell of a start, but matchmaking issues have continued to plague the game.

To combat this widely complained issue, Arrowhead Game Studios has now rolled out a new patch on PS5, which was previously released for PC. Game director Mikael Eriksson has revealed that whilst the patch does help alleviate some of these problems, "a full matchmaking solution is in works," which make take "a few more days" to be tested.

"The most important thing to highlight is that we've made additional improvements to matchmaking. A full matchmaking solution is in the works but will take a few more days to test and deploy. Thanks for your patience as we work through the last details."