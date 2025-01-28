Helldivers II's director is taking a break before beginning work on Arrowhead's next game

HQ

Now that Helldivers II has basically been out for an entire year, you might be wondering about what developer Arrowhead Game Studios has planned for the future. While we've seen a few different teasers on this front, including that the developer's president has begun sculpting the concept for this project, work on the game seemingly won't actually be starting for a little while.

We say this because Johan Pilestedt, who also served as the director of Helldivers II, has stated on X that he is taking a break and that when he returns after an undetermined period of time, he will begin work on the next Arrowhead project.

Pilestedt stated: "I am gonna do a sabbatical for a while!

"I know a lot of you are going to think "por qué?" - well, while you have enjoyed @helldivers2 for almost a year, I have been living it since early 2016, and with @HelldiversGame - its since 2013.

"11 years of working "around the clock" on the same IP has made me set aside family, friends and my lovely wife... and myself.

"I am going to take some time now to redeem what was lost from all of those that supported me for over a decade."

He then sounded off by adding that "When I'm back - I will start working on the next Arrowhead game."

In the meantime, we can expect more updates and additional content in Helldivers II, albeit with Pilestedt's influence at the helm.