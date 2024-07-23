Helldivers II's biggest update yet adds new enemies, higher difficulty and more

HQ

Last week, Rene wrote that the number of people playing Helldivers II - understandably - has dropped a lot since its glory days earlier this year. One of the reasons for this is that many have wanted even more major updates with new content, so it'll be interesting to see what happens in August.

Because Arrowhead has announced that Helldivers II is getting its biggest update yet on the 6th of August. It sounds like the Escalation of Freedom update will really spice things up by adding new enemies, different kinds of missions, some cool environmental hazards, bigger outposts and difficulty level 10. Top that with some tweaks in the social menu, being able to keep your loot when kicked out of a round and some surprises, and I'm definitely diving in again in two weeks.

How about you?