Helldivers II will never add PvP

HQ

Helldivers II is still rampaging through PlayStation and PC, setting records for the most-played Sony game on PC and being a very enjoyable multiplayer game for all the hell divers out there. The success of Arrowhead Game Studios' third-person shooter has led to fan requests for more features.

Namely, a lot of people want a PvP mode, but according to Arrowhead's CEO Johan Pilestedt, that will never happen. "We'll 'never' add a PvP-mode," wrote Pilestedt. "This is to reduce toxic elements from the community. We want an environment that's supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side!"

Of course, it seems that even Pilestedt himself is entertaining the possibility somewhere down the line by using quotation marks around "never," but it does seem that this feature is a long while away if it's coming at all. We're not sure Helldivers II even needs PvP, considering the friendly fire you can use in the PvE adds a whole extra layer of fun, and allows you to kill your friends if you really want to.

What do you think, does Helldivers II need PvP?