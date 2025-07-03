Helldivers II will launch on Xbox Series X/S in late August

HQ

When Xbox first began bringing many of its biggest games to PlayStation consoles, gamers hoped that this would be reflected by Sony at least enabling community-driven titles like Helldivers II to come to Xbox systems by sacrificing their PlayStation console exclusivity. However, there was no indication this would actually become the case, despite developer Arrowhead being interested in making the title multiplatform on consoles.

Thankfully, someone has come to their senses and realised that the fight for galactic democracy cannot be won with just PC and PS5 players, and now it has been confirmed that Helldivers II is launching on Xbox Series X/S and relatively soon at that.

The game will be coming to XSX on August 26 in two versions, be it the standard copy or the bigger Super Citizen Edition, with the port co-developed by Nixxes Software. Chief creative officer Johan Pilestedt has commented on this announcement in a new trailer, where he states: "This is something we as a studio are extremely proud of."

HQ

Building on this, game director Mikael Eriksson spoke about the Xbox launch adding: "We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game. We have so much more in store for the future months and years - and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun."

Do you intend to check out Helldivers II for the first time on Xbox next month or will you be acting as a drill sergeant for the new rookies heading to the frontline?