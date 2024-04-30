Helldivers II update boosts laser power, makes it harder to win without a full squad

HQ

Helldivers II has just released a large patch for the game, nerfing some of our favourite weapons, as well as buffing some that aren't quite getting the love they deserve. Also, we finally got that nerf to burning damage, now all we need is to stop bile spewers from having pinpoint accuracy.

In the full patch notes, Arrowhead Game Studios went through a bunch of the game's primary weapons, heavy weapons, and more and gave them some adjustments. Some of these adjustments are nerfs, like the Quasar Cannon which now has an extra 5 seconds of reload time, while some of the changes are just nice buffs, like the Laser Cannon and LAS-5 Scythe getting increased damage.

Also, it's becoming harder if you choose to fight without a full party of four. As written in the patch notes: "Patrol spawning has been increased when there are fewer than 4 players. The fewer the players the bigger the change. For 4 player missions there will be no change compared to before. The biggest noticeable change will be for solo players at higher difficulties."

So, sorry if you're someone who likes to play the game solo, you're going to be stuck with a lot of enemies chasing you down. Usually, we see games go in the opposite direction when it comes to adding more enemies the more players there are, but it seems Arrowhead really wants you to make some friends.