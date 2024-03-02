Helldivers II unofficial merch is taking over the internet

HQ

Helldivers II is one of the most recent success stories in gaming. Having so many players that there are consistent server issues shows just how popular Arrowhead Game Studios' new third-person shooter is.

As spotted by PCGamer, Etsy is full of vultures swarming around the game, looking to get their share of the success. Everything from 3D-printed helmets to mugs to posters can be found through a simple search, and yet if you're actually looking to support Arrowhead, you shouldn't buy any of this tat.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt confirmed over on Twitter/X that the studio isn't going to receive any profits from this merch, but that there may be plans in the future to release some official merchandise in collaboration with these creators.