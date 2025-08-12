Helldivers II teases Halo 3:ODST crossover

HQ

Load up the grenade launcher and the assault rifle, because Helldivers II is now making the jump to Xbox - in style. Judging by the new trailer, which ends with the sound of a melancholy saxophone and the sight of a rain-soaked street, it's clearly nothing less than New Mombasa from Halo 3: ODST. That means we can expect an upcoming event letting us battle it out in the city - possibly even with ODST skins and Halo weapons.

For those who don't remember, Halo 3: ODST was something of the series' black sheep - a criminally underrated spin-off released in 2009 that offered a much darker and more grounded portrayal of the war against the Covenant. Whether the Halo content will drop alongside the Xbox launch on August 26 remains to be seen, but all signs point to "yes." Check out the trailer below.

Will you be playing Helldivers II on Xbox? And what are your memories of Halo 3: ODST?