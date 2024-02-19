Helldivers II surpasses GTA V's record for concurrent players on Steam

HQ

Helldivers II is continuing to be a resounding success for Sony on Steam, as it has now surpassed Grand Theft Auto V's record for concurrent players. Its all-time peak is now 409,367, which is larger than the 360,761 peak achieved by GTA V.

With its player figures mounting, the studio has capped concurrent players to 450,000 whilst it works on fixing the game's server issues. On the game's official Discord, Arrowhead said its "working around the clock" to resolve issues that have stemmed from its launch.

"Hello divers! Earlier tonight we had server related issues with a concurrent player spike," Arrowhead wrote. "This lead to some mission payouts failing, some players being kicked to their ships, or being logged out.

"Our team is working around the clock to solve these issues. While we've been able to mitigte some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all our Helldivers.

"Therefore, we've had to cap our concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability. We will continue to work with our partners to get the ceiling raised.

"If you have progression-related issues, please restart the game in order for things to sync back up. Thank you for your continued patience!"