Helldivers II still has between 2.5 million weekly players

HQ

It's hard to comprehend how successful Helldivers II was when it was released, and of course the same thing happened afterwards that always happens afterwards: a large portion of the players left in favour of something new.

But that doesn't mean that the game is in danger or that Arrowhead hasn't managed to create a fairly large loyal fanbase that plays it continuously. In a post on X, director Johan Pilestedt says that around 2.5 million players check in every week.

"Around 2.5 million Helldivers playing the game every week, super excited to see how many more log in with this update! So happy and blessed that we have such an amazing community!"

So that's pretty impressive, and it's also a significant portion of the 15 million copies the game has sold.