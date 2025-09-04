Helldivers II sold almost 50% more on Xbox at launch than on PlayStation

HQ

Although Microsoft has made considerable efforts over the past five years to broaden the range of games available for Xbox, it has long been generally accepted that Xbox gamers are an action-hungry audience. Series such as Call of Duty, Gears of War, and Halo have all had their big breakthrough on Xbox.

That's why many people at the Helldivers II launch thought it would have been a perfect fit for the Xbox audience. And apparently they were absolutely right, because last month it was finally time for Xbox fans to save Super Earth and spread democracy.

Now Alinea Insight (thanks GameRant) reports that it was a stroke of genius by Sony to release the game on Xbox, because the fact is that it sold better on Xbox Series S/X at launch than it did on PlayStation 5. In the first six days, a total of 926,000 copies were sold for Xbox Series X, and the corresponding figure for PlayStation 5 is reported to be 633,000 copies, which is a pretty significant difference.

Swedish developer Arrowhead and Sony had also put in some extra effort with the Xbox version, which included bonus content from the Halo universe in the form of ODST armour, weapons, and other goodies, something that certainly helped generate extra interest.