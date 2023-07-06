Helldivers II shares new images and gameplay details

Neither Arrowhead nor Sony did overwhelm us with details when they finally unveiled Helldivers II in May's PlayStation Showcase, but it seems like we'll get regular updates leading up to its launch this fall.

This first update comes in the form of several new images from Helldivers II, as well as some basic gameplay details. Katherine Baskin, social media and community manager at Arrowhead, has gone on the PlayStation Blog to confirm the change of perspective doesn't mean the other fundamentals have been thrown out the window.

We'll still be able to costumise our armour, weapons and the often game-changing stratagems before starting our mission. For newcomers, this isn't like Call of Duty where it's not especially important what you choose because most maps are fairly suited for all playstyles and have the same enemies. Helldivers II will be a very challenging game where each mission takes us to diverse environments with different kinds of enemies with unique strengths and weaknesses, so it's wise to consider what the pre-briefing says before choosing what to take with you. Coordinating with your team when doing this can truly make a difference.

This focus on teamwork is obviously important in the missions as well. Friendly fire and somewhat limited ammunition are still core parts of Helldivers II, so don't spray and pray. Especially because some optional objectives require cooperation. Expect to learn more about these and more in the coming weeks and months.