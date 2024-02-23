Helldivers II servers increase capacity to avoid meltdown

HQ

Arrowhead Game Studios has been suffering from success a little, as with its most recent game, Helldivers II, players have flocked in such huge numbers that it has been almost impossible for the servers to keep up.

However, ahead of the weekend, Arrowhead's CEO Johan Pilestedt has informed us that the server capacity will increase ahead of this weekend, so that players won't have to worry about long load times.

"I have one final update for tonight," he wrote. "We have updated the max CCU cap to 700,000. Unfortunately, we expect the CCU to reach that level. We believe that the wait times will be much more bearable."

It still seems that Helldivers II remains as one of the most popular games so far this year, and people are already confidently putting it in the GOTY conversation.

Have you played Helldivers II yet?