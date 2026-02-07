Helldivers II reveals the origin story of John Helldiver

HQ

It's pretty safe to say that Helldivers II made much more of a splash than the first game. The co-op horde shooter immediately impressed not only with its gunplay and super fun missions, but it had a tongue-in-cheek approach to its universe and humour too. That parody style was hard not to fall for, and a big part of it is Craig Lee Thomas' portrayal of the representative of Managed Democracy AKA John Helldiver.

In a recent developer diary posted by the creators of Helldivers II, it's revealed that Craig Lee Thomas nearly didn't get the role. As he explained, his agent called him first thing in the morning with a very quick turnaround for the part, which was planned to go to a Swedish actor at first.

Thomas' audition is in the video, and it shows a much more serious version of John Helldiver. That version was swapped out for the one we know and love, but it's clear Arrowhead knew from the start that they had the man they needed for Super Earth in Thomas.