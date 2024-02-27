Helldivers II prepares a new, "much more ambitious" roadmap as servers stabilise

HQ

Helldivers II has been an unqualified success that not many could have foreseen before its release on PC and PS5. The studio was suddenly overwhelmed by the popularity of the multiplayer sci-fi shooter, to the point where it had to hurriedly increase its server capacity to cope with player demand</a>.

But expanding troop deployment is not enough to bring democracy to the galaxy, and Arrowhead Game Studios has announced that it is preparing a much more ambitious updated roadmap. Game director and studio CEO Johan Pilestedt has congratulated the team on overcoming the problems with access to the game (too many players) over the weekend, and previews exciting news for the future of Helldivers II.

A new roadmap means that Superterra's war against the Automatons and Thermynids will become much more complex and exciting in the future. We hope to have more news about the plans for Helldivers II in the coming weeks.