English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Helldivers II

Helldivers II players spot third enemy faction in-game

Arrowhead' messages are dismissing the Illuminate as fake news.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fans of the original Helldivers will know that there are more than bugs and bots to fight out there. Other enemy factions have been rumoured for some time, and while fans have still been pretty happy fighting the two enemy types that are out there, another could soon be on the way.

As spotted by Reddit user NJRhailFire (thanks, PCGamer), on the in-game map for Helldivers II, there was a brief moment when a third threat to Super Earth was available to see. The Illuminate may be all but confirmed to some at this point, but Arrowhead left a message for us as Super Earth, saying the following:

"Some Helldivers may have noticed a recent service outage in the Major Order Communication Display. The issue has since been resolved."

This glitch was allegedly caused by human mistake and human remains, but it's an exciting tease of what could be to come in Helldivers II. A new enemy faction would likely see a fresh burst of players.

Helldivers II

Related texts

0
Helldivers IIScore

Helldivers II
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

Even though he never joined the army, the fate of the world is now in the hands of Conny, who has been slaughtering insects at breakneck speed for the past few days...



Loading next content