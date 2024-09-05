Helldivers II players spot third enemy faction in-game

HQ

Fans of the original Helldivers will know that there are more than bugs and bots to fight out there. Other enemy factions have been rumoured for some time, and while fans have still been pretty happy fighting the two enemy types that are out there, another could soon be on the way.

As spotted by Reddit user NJRhailFire (thanks, PCGamer), on the in-game map for Helldivers II, there was a brief moment when a third threat to Super Earth was available to see. The Illuminate may be all but confirmed to some at this point, but Arrowhead left a message for us as Super Earth, saying the following:

"Some Helldivers may have noticed a recent service outage in the Major Order Communication Display. The issue has since been resolved."

This glitch was allegedly caused by human mistake and human remains, but it's an exciting tease of what could be to come in Helldivers II. A new enemy faction would likely see a fresh burst of players.