Helldivers II

Helldivers II player is begging for a melee weapon as they crush bugs and bots with their elbows

The player still manages to get hundreds of kills even without a dedicated melee weapon.

One of the few criticisms that players levy against recent hit Helldivers II is that the game features no melee weapons. When you are in a pinch against bugs or bots, your only option is a weak elbow you can throw out. It barely kills even the weakest foes, and while it sends your teammates flying, against enemies it feels a little lacklustre to say the least.

Reddit user xXIns1d1ousXx hasn't just ditched melee for a shotgun or rifle, though, as they are determined to get a melee weapon into the game, constantly posting their feats with just the melee attack.

Players have pointed out that melee weapons were an option in the original Helldivers. With the new mechs in the game as well, people can now stomp their way through the squishier enemies on a world.

Helldivers II

Helldivers II
