Helldivers II named TIGA Awards Game of the Year

The victors from the 2024 TIGA Awards have been named. The awards ceremony recently took place and affirmed that Arrowhead's popular multiplayer action title Helldivers II was the Game of the Year, while Sony Interactive Entertainment and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II also won a couple of awards too.

The TIGA Awards didn't just look at video games however, as the ceremony also looked at the publisher of the year, which went to nDreams, and the best large studio too, of which Rebellion won. Adding to this was recognition for the best educational institution, the best talent development initiative, the best technical innovation, and more.

You can see the full slate of winners below, as reported on by GamesIndustry.biz:

Best Action & Adventure:

Ninja Theory, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Best Arcade Game:

Playtonic Games, Elsie

Best Audio Design:

The Chinese Room/Secret Mode, Still Wakes The Deep

Best Use of a Licence:

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Casual Game:

Newfangled Games, Paper Trail

Creativity in Games:

Newfangled Games, Paper Trail

Diversity in Games:

Ninja Theory, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Best Education, Serious or Simulation Game:

Slitherine, Command: Modern Operations

Heritage in Games:

The Chinese Room/Secret Mode, Still Wakes The Deep

Best Narrative in Games:

Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Best Puzzle Game:

Sad Owl Studios, Viewfinder

Best Social Game:

Prideful Sloth, Go-Go Town!

Best Strategy Game:

Brightrock Games, Galacticare

Best Visual Design:

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2

Best VR/AR/MR/XR Game:

Ubisoft Reflections & Ubisoft Leamington, Assassin's Creed: Nexus VR

Best Small Studio:

Dlala Studios

Best Art, Animation and Trailer Supplier:

Big Farmer

Best Audio Services Provider:

SIDE

Best Co-Development Partner:

Flix Interactive

Commitment to MSG:

Room 8 Group

Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing:

Dovetail Games

Best Education Initiative:

University of the West of England

Best Education Initiative:

Staffordshire University

Best Large Studio:

Rebellion

Outstanding Leadership Award:

Simon Iwaniszak, Founder & Studio Director, Red Kite Games

Best Legal Services:

Lee & Thompson LLP

Best Publisher:

nDreams

Best QA/Localisation Provider:

PTW

Best Recruitment Agency:

Big Planet

Best Services Provider:

PitStop Productions

Best Talent Development Initiative:

Rocksteady Studios

Best Tax and Accountancy Provider:

Johnston Carmichael

Best Technical Innovation:

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2

Outstanding Individual of the Year:

Patrick Buckland, Stainless Games

Game of the Year:

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Helldivers 2