Helldivers II named TIGA Awards Game of the Year

The victors from the 2024 TIGA Awards have been named. The awards ceremony recently took place and affirmed that Arrowhead's popular multiplayer action title Helldivers II was the Game of the Year, while Sony Interactive Entertainment and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II also won a couple of awards too.
The TIGA Awards didn't just look at video games however, as the ceremony also looked at the publisher of the year, which went to nDreams, and the best large studio too, of which Rebellion won. Adding to this was recognition for the best educational institution, the best talent development initiative, the best technical innovation, and more.