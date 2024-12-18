English
Helldivers II

Helldivers II lets you run democracy now dressed as the Helghast from Killzone

The first major crossover between franchises comes to Arrowhead Games' shooter.

Winner of Best Development Game and Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards, Helldivers II is now in the midst of a new campaign to expand democracy against the new faction of the Illuminati (or "squids", as the Super-Earth propaganda machine has already taken care to teach soldiers), what with the new Truth Enforcers warbond and all, but it's time to call in some outside help.

Arrowhead has just announced the first official Helldivers crossover, and it will be with Guerrilla Games' now-defunct Killzone franchise. Helldivers will be able to equip Helghast-inspired armour (which is hardly democratic, but that's another topic), as well as a cape, flag and title badge. Plus the StA-52 assault rifle.

It's clear that Helldivers 2 is going to have plenty of continuity within PlayStation 5 and PC thanks to this collaboration and the third enemy faction, and it'll be interesting to see what new content is coming to the warring galaxy in 2025. Check out all the details on this content in the developers' update on Steam.

Will you be purchasing the Killzone warbond in Helldivers 2?

Helldivers II

