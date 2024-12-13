Helldivers II launches a new enemy faction and a sweet ride

HQ

Super Earth is under threat once more! There's a new enemy faction that's stealing humans from the colonies and cities of Super Earth and turning them into mindless zombie creatures that we'll have to put down.

To fight enemies across the galaxy, you and your friends now have access to a new car, which can carry up to four players and allows you to rain hellfire on the enemies of Super Earth and fight off the zombies.

It also seems like new dense city maps are on the cards in Omens of Tyranny, allowing you to see increased levels of destruction and more depth in the environments. The best part? The update is out now for you to enjoy.