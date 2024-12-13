English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Helldivers II
Featured: The Game Awards 2024 Coverage

Helldivers II launches a new enemy faction and a sweet ride

The Omens of Tyranny update is out now for PC and PS5.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Super Earth is under threat once more! There's a new enemy faction that's stealing humans from the colonies and cities of Super Earth and turning them into mindless zombie creatures that we'll have to put down.

To fight enemies across the galaxy, you and your friends now have access to a new car, which can carry up to four players and allows you to rain hellfire on the enemies of Super Earth and fight off the zombies.

It also seems like new dense city maps are on the cards in Omens of Tyranny, allowing you to see increased levels of destruction and more depth in the environments. The best part? The update is out now for you to enjoy.

HQ

Related texts

0
Helldivers IIScore

Helldivers II
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

Even though he never joined the army, the fate of the world is now in the hands of Conny, who has been slaughtering insects at breakneck speed for the past few days...



Loading next content