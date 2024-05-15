Helldivers II is the fastest selling Sony game of all time

HQ

There's been a lot of coverage about Helldivers II since its release in February, and for anyone who hasn't been living under a rock, it's clear that it's been a runaway success. But how well has it actually done? The answer is: unbelievably well.

In connection with its latest financial report, Sony revealed that it sold twelve million copies in less than twelve weeks, which is not only very impressive, but actually the fastest a Sony game has ever sold. The previous number one was God of War: Ragnarök.

In fact, it's done so well that it greatly contributed to help the PlayStation division from a 25% drop in operating profit for the fiscal year (ending March 31, 2024) to a 16% increase instead, according to the X-analyst Dom. The Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad says that "PC was a large part of the success", which we pretty much expected after setting tons of Steam records.

Very remarkable of course - and well deserved. Have you played Helldivers II yet?




