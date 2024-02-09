English
Helldivers II

Helldivers II is PlayStation's biggest PC launch

It has surpassed God of War as it draws in tens of thousands of players.

Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title, Helldivers II, has quickly become PlayStation's biggest launch on PC yet in terms of its player base. The bug-stomping sci-fi shooter has quickly risen through the ranks of the Steam top-selling list and if you take a look at its SteamDB page, you can see just how popular the game has become.

At the time of writing, it has an all-time peak of 81,840 players, and over 55,000 current players. These aren't Palworld numbers, but they are impressive, especially when you consider there's going to be a lot of players choosing to kill bugs in Helldivers II on their PS5 as well.

This all-time peak easily blows God of War's peak player count of 73,529 out of the water and sets a new record for a PlayStation game to beat on PC.

Have you checked out Helldivers II yet?

Helldivers II

