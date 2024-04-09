Helldivers II is outselling Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in UK

HQ

When Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released last fall, we regularly reported on the huge (and well-deserved) success of the adventure, which reached five million copies in less than two weeks.

But... just six months later, Sony can now celebrate having a game that sells even faster, at least in the UK. According to GamesIndustry.biz, Helldivers II actually trumps Peter Parker's latest adventure, and it doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down either, so we expect it to continue selling at a record pace.

It's worth pointing out that Helldivers II is also available on PC (while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is PlayStation exclusive), which clearly shows that Sony's strategy of simultaneous releases on PC and PlayStation seems to be paying off. As recently as February, the company also said, regarding their increasing live service effort,that "we aim to continue to focus on producing high-quality works and developing live-service games", and we assume that the success of this game also shows that Sony is on to something.