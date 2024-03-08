Helldivers II is going to make you fight for your mechs

HQ

Recently, it was confirmed that mechs were coming to Helldivers II. Since launch, the player base has been asking for loads of new features and Stratagems to be added, but mechs were definitely near the top of that list.

Now, it seems that rather than just telling us when the mech patch is going to be, Helldivers II is making us fight to liberate our mech suits. The planet of Tien Kwan, where the mechs are made, has come under attack from Automatons, meaning it's going to require a lot of people to jump on and fight in the name of liberty and democracy.

Many are speculating that once the planet is liberated, we'll be given access to a new Stratagem that allows us to summon in a mech. The bugs and bots won't know what's hit them.