English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Helldivers II

Helldivers II is giving you more bang for your buck next week

A new Warbond says goodbye to stealth and tactics and hello to things that go boom.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Helldivers II's new Premium Warbond releases next week, and it's safe to say it is going to make quite the bang when it's out. If you're still not getting the hint, the Warbond's codename is Democratic Detonation.

It'll be available for players from the 11th of April, and will feature plenty of new weapons, armour, capes, emotes, and more, all with an explosive focus. There's a new exploding crossbow as a primary weapon, a secondary pistol that fires grenades, and plenty more.

For players who keep forgetting to call in Strategems but still want to see things go boom, this Warbond is sure to impress. Check out the full release notes here.

Helldivers II

Related texts

0
Helldivers IIScore

Helldivers II
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

Even though he never joined the army, the fate of the world is now in the hands of Conny, who has been slaughtering insects at breakneck speed for the past few days...



Loading next content