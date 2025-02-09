Helldivers II is getting the pro-treatment

HQ

If you're playing on a PlayStation 5 Pro and still enjoying Arrowhead Game Studios' excellent alien-slaying simulator Helldivers 2, you have an extra reason to be happy today. A PS5 update, somewhat unexpectedly, dropped today. This free update improves resolution, stabilizes frame rates, and enhances graphics.

Arrowhead had previously promised a PS5 Pro update for the game, but it had been delayed. However, as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait. Neither Sony nor Arrowhead has officially announced the release of a patch, and the game has yet to receive the "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label in the PlayStation Store—making this surprise update even more unexpected.

Are you still playing Helldivers II?