Helldivers II head of product testing isn't a fan of just buffing underused weapons

Helldivers II recently had a pretty big patch, which changed a lot of the meta weapons. The Railgun and Breaker were two of the most notable weapons to get nerfed, and a lot of players have been disappointed by some of their favourite items now feeling like they suck.

Head of product testing Patrik Lasota wrote a post explaining the reasoning behind some of the more controversial changes in the patch. "I have since the game released seen many who say 'Don't Nerf, only Buff' and other similar ideas. However as a designer I can tell you this is not a great idea, but I understand where the sentiment comes from."

"I believe players are scared of Nerfs, because it will ruin the fantasy of a weapon, ruin their fun," Lasota continued. "It is extra important to us to tread carefully so that we don't ruin fantasy and fun when we do nerfs. We hope you, our players, will tell us when we cross that line inadvertently."

It's not all doom and gloom, though, as some weapons actually got buffs in the most recent patch. Notably, the Flamethrower is now one of the game's better guns, and can deal with pesky Chargers in a matter of moments.

