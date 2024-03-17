HQ

Just one month after its launch, Helldivers II has now sold over eight million copies. This is massively impressive and makes the game the second best-selling of the year only behind the unexpected smash hit that is Palworld.

To put this huge success into perspective, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, a much more expensive project with a budget several times larger than Helldivers II, took four months to sell 10 million copies. This also means that this year's two biggest successes so far are AA games, which is pretty eye opening.

What's your preference, the big AAA games or AA and indies?