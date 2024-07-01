Helldivers II has lost 90% of all its players on Steam

HQ

The Swedish-developed Helldivers II was a huge success when it was launched a little less than six months ago and had at its peak almost half a million active players.

The landscape today looks markedly different, however, and while the number of people playing Helldivers II is still considerable, it's a far cry from the 458,000 that were roaming around four months ago when the game was at its most popular on Steam.

In fact, the title hasn't even stayed in the top 20 most played on the platform, and has even fallen out of the top 50 best sellers list, as noticed by Tech4Gamers.

However, developer Arrowhead continues to update the game and the studio has been open about its willingness to listen to its fans, especially after the chaos of the PSN requirement, which Sony thankfully backed off after violent complaints from players.

Are you still playing Helldivers II and how do you see the future of the game?