Helldivers II

Helldivers II has gone gold

The game seems ready for an early February launch.

HQ

There were some fears that Helldivers II's release was going to be pushed back from an early February launch to one later in the month, but now it seems we can put those fears to one side as the developers have announced the game has officially gone gold.

The sci-fi third-person action game's status was announced over on Twitter/X, and if you're not aware, whenever a game announces it has gone gold, it means that development is pretty much done and the title is fully ready to ship.

So, we can safely breathe a sigh of relief knowing that we won't have to wait an extra few weeks for Helldivers II, and that the game will launch on the 8th of February.

Helldivers II

