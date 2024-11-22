Helldivers II has approximately 15 million players

HQ

It might be easy to forget after the PlayStation Network account debacle that was one of the reasons for the game's player numbers taking a dive to hell, but Helldivers II started this year off with an incredible bang. Arrowhead's fun game did so well that it became PlayStation Studios' fastest selling game ever by having sold 12 million copies in less than three months. The Swedish developers have been focused on making the game bigger and better since then, however, so we haven't heard them celebrate much for a while. That doesn't mean the player base has stopped growing.

We're still waiting for our own and the industry's The Game Awards, but the Golden Joystick Awards 2024 was last night, and gave both PlayStation and Arrowhead plenty of reasons to celebrate. Helldivers II won a bunch of awards, and the developers' representatives took the opportunity to announce that the game has 15 million players when winning Best Multiplayer Game. It wasn't specified if this close to or more than 15 million, but it's still nice to hear that the number of soldiers defending Super Earth has grown significantly since May.