Helldivers II goes all out Starship Troopers in launch trailer

With The Last of Us: Part II Remastered launching on Friday and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth coming on the 29th of February, I can to some extrent understand why quite a few of you keep forgetting we're getting another PlayStation console exclusive between those two. Then it's great to get a reminder.

Arrowhead has decided to do this by releasing Helldivers II's launch trailer, and it truly embraces the Starship Troopers comparison with an over the top recruiter motivating us while the bugs and human players slaughter each other on hectic battlefields.

The developers sure seem eager to remind us we'll die a lot in the game, while also showing how this will be a more mainstream experience than the first game when Helldivers II launches on PC and PS5 the 8th of February.