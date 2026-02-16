Helldivers II, God of War, and more PlayStation franchises are getting the action figure treatment

HQ

McFarlane Toys and Sony has entered into a major collaboration and have now announced that they will be turning several PlayStation series into action figures. More specifically, these include Helldivers II, God of War, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Twisted Metal, Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei, Horizon, and Bloodborne.

Based on what the company usually delivers, we can probably expect highly articulated figures, which, however, will not have the same level of detail that brands such as Hot Toys usually offer, but it's still a fun thing for collectors. Helldivers II seems to be first out, but on social media, most of the hype appears to revolve around the fact that Sony is paying attention to Bloodborne and releasing something new related to it. Why now, after so long... are they trying to say something?

We don't know exactly when they will be released yet, but we quietly wonder why Sackboy and Astro Bot weren't included.