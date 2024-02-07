Helldivers II gives us a look at the story so far

HQ

The original Helldivers differs quite a bit from the sequel. In Helldivers II, we're trading top-down strategic gameplay for bombastic third-person action, for example. The world and story are mostly remaining the same, though, as shown in a new trailer for the sequel.

Helldivers II's story trailer gives us a look at a world where humans have expanded out into the stars, but have found a massive infestation of aliens called Terminids. There's also the socialist Automatons to deal with, too, so you've got a fight cut out for you in this universe.

This trailer looks more like propaganda, again giving us a taste for the world we'll be entering on the 8th of February. If you want to know when you can launch Helldivers II, check out our article here.