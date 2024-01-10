Helldivers II gets both PC specs and a new trailer

HQ

With just a month to go until Helldivers II launches for PC and PlayStation 5, Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony thinks it's about time we know if we have a PC up for the task of running the game. And not only that, they are also treating us to a brand new trailer, specifically dedicated to the PC version to show what this edition has to offer.

The specs seems pretty reasonable, and most people should be able to enjoy this game at a decent performance when it launches on the 8th of February. Check out the specs and trailer below.