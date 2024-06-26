Helldivers II director weighs in on FromSoftware difficulty debate

HQ

With Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree's launch, once more people are debating FromSoftware games and the difficulty they impose on their players. To even enter the DLC, you have to defeat one of the base game's hardest bosses, and then you've got an even tougher journey ahead.

Some believe that Shadow of the Erdtree borders on too difficult, but Helldivers II director Johan Pilestedt holds firm that there is a space for this kind of difficulty in gaming. In a quote tweet, he said "good game design is evoking emotion more than anything."

When someone responded that FromSoftware make their games too difficult for a wider audience, Pilestedt remarked that "A game for everyone is a game for no one. Always cater to a select audience."

Helldivers II is a game that also can punish its players, especially those choosing to go for Helldive difficulty, but arguably Helldivers II is a title that has been accessible for everyone, due to its widespread appeal and different difficulty options allowing for anyone to play.

