Helldivers II director reveals how the game stays relevant

Nowadays, it is somewhat strange to see a game last in the public memory for more than a month or so. Remember Palworld, or Hogwarts Legacy last year? Great games that pulled in millions of players, but didn't manage to create that lasting public sentiment in the same way as something like an Elden Ring, for example.

Staying relevant is very tough, but for live-service games like Helldivers II, it's necessary for survival. In a comment left on a Reddit thread calling out Helldivers II players for being whiny, Johan Pilestedt added in a bit of context on how Arrowhead Game Studios runs Helldivers II.

"We want to deliver the best in the industry and we are calibrating our efforts of fixing vs new stuff. It's easy to say 'just fix, don't add,' but the reality of the competitiveness in this industry is that we have to do both to stay relevant."

"We are figuring it out, the demands and expectations on the studio is high, all eyes are on us, and we have a sole purpose - to make this the best live game you've ever played. We just need to find our stride and balance. It's a hot topic at the studio, and I'm sorry for the sloppy mistakes we've made as of recent."

Fans are still enjoying the game, but there have been some that claim Helldivers II's popularity hasn't done it as many favours as one might think, as it has opened Arrowhead Game Studios up to criticism from people who wish the game was something else, rather than appreciating it for what it is. This group remains incredibly small, though, and while there is always work to be done, right now most are having fun killing bots and bugs.