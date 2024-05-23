Helldivers II developers are getting threats from "really shitty individuals within the community"

HQ

You would think that it would be great to get a real hit with a game that sells millions. But as with so many things, there's usually a downside, and that's the case for Swedish Arrowhead Game Studios, who scored a smash hit with Helldivers II.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, creative director Johan Pilestedt explains that the enormous popularity has also led to lots of jackasses playing the game, and unfortunately this is noticeable in several ways. Not least through lewd threats and hatred towards the employees who are basically just trying to keep us entertained:

"The big difference now, which is horrifying, is the amount of threats and rude behavior that people in the studio are getting from some really shitty individuals within the community. That's something new we have to deal with."

New CEO Shams Jorjani shares Pilestedt's view and explains how they try to deal with their most toxic fans:

"Almost all games have a bit of toxicity in the community, but with these big numbers you just get so many, so we need to work with the community to get them to self-moderate, give people the tools to speak with each other in a positive fashion, so we can keep talking to the players openly. The more voices being added to the choir does add complexity."

A sad development, of course, and it's always fascinatingly tragic that some people think that hate and threats are reasonable tools to use because it's something they don't like in an entertainment product.