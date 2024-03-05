Helldivers II confirms mechs are coming

HQ

A lucky few have been able to squash bugs and crush robots by suddenly having mechs drop into a round of Helldivers II, so it was clear the developers at Arrowhead Game Studios were testing some stuff out. That doesn't stop tonight's news from being very exciting.

The Swedish developers have gone on X to confirm that Helldivers II will indeed give us the opportunity to spread democracy in a EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit "soon".

Only time will tell what "soon" means, but I wouldn't be surprised if it happens before the end of March, as that would surely boost the already impressive sales numbers even higher before Sony's fiscal year ends on the 31st of March. The studio probably just needs some extra time to stabilise the servers before then...