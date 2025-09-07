Gamereactor

news
Helldivers II

Helldivers II CEO confirms split screen is feasible

However, Shams Jorjani isn't sure it's a feature people really want.

HQ

Over a year and a half after its release, the Helldivers II community is still bumping, especially thanks to a recent influx of Xbox players taking up the fight for democracy. Features are constantly getting requested, and fans of couch co-op are hopping they can see split-screen come to Helldivers II at some point in the future.

In Helldivers II's Discord (via VideoGamer), Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Shams Jorjani confirmed that the feature is "technically feasible," but isn't sure how many people actually want it.

Right now, the priority seems to be optimising the game, as PC players especially have pointed out poor performance following the game's most recent updates, which brought Terminid dragons and even more horrors from outer space for Helldivers to fight.

Helldivers II

