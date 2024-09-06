Helldivers II brings weapon and enemy changes on the 17th of September

HQ

While Helldivers II remains one of the biggest hits of the year, the third-person co-op shooter has been met with a fair bit of backlash since launch, largely due to Arrowhead's balancing efforts. People aren't sure why a PvE game needs to make your favourite gun worse, but changes are coming, and the developer has listened.

In a new Steam news post, Arrowhead reminds us of that 60-day plan it had to restore the feeling in Helldivers II. Now, we're seeing just how that's going to change. On the 17th of September, a large patch is coming, one that'll improve armour penetration, anti-tank weapons, and a number of other weapons to make them more viable.

Also, certain enemies like Hulks, Impalers, Gunships, Devastators, Bile Titans and more are getting nerfs, so that players feel like they have a chance of making it out of a mission alive. We'll have to see how effective these changes are, but Arrowhead also says closed beta tests have been going on these past two weekends with players, so there will have been feedback.