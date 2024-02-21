Helldivers II boss tells people not to buy the game

HQ

Helldivers II is the game everyone's talking about at the minute. It has become much more popular than anyone could have anticipated and the servers have been struggling to maintain the amount of people online at any one given time.

This has led the CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios, Johan Pilestedt, to recommend that you actually not buy it right now. Replying to someone who wrote about the server issues online, Pilestedt wrote the following:

"If you have no cash, get it later. While we made a really fun game it's worth waiting until the servers can support the capacity. I mean, as a CEO I of course want the game to be as profitable as possible, but if you spent yr last $ and got stuck in server queues I'd be [heartbroken]"

Helldivers II is a lot of fun, whether with friends or randoms, but playing solo isn't always great, which is why a lot of players are electing to stay away until they can enjoy the game to its fullest.