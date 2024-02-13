Helldivers II boss believes games must earn the right to have microtransactions

HQ

Johan Pilestedt, creative director and CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios, which is behind the newly released Helldivers II, has spoken about his views on microtransactions in games. He wrote the following on X:

"We really applied ourselves to not make it p2w even though items are functionally different. The only item that's p2w is the revolver—which will win you any 'cool gun' competition."

This is a reaction to players who remarked that there is an extra currency to buy for real money. He also emphasises that it is not possible to gain an advantage by paying with your hard-earned income. Pilestedt tells us a bit more about his views in an additional tweet:

"You have to earn the right to monetize'—I truly believe that. If people want to support this title they have an option, but we are never forcing anyone to do so."

What do you think about Helldivers II and their microtransaction system?