Helldivers II blasts past 18 million sales according to fresh report

Things continue to go brilliantly for Helldivers II and developer Arrowhead, as the game's Xbox launch has given it fresh wind in its sails and pushed sales even higher. When it first launched on PC and PlayStation, over one million copies were sold within just three days. By May, Sony confirmed sales had surpassed 12 million units, though the company never revealed how those numbers were split between platforms.

Thanks to Alinea Analytics, we now have an estimate, and it's nothing short of impressive if accurate. According to their report, Helldivers II has sold more than 12 million copies on Steam alone, while PlayStation 5 accounts for around five million. On top of that, the recent Xbox release has already brought in roughly 600,000 sales in just a few days. That puts the total tally at around 18 million copies, a huge leap since Sony's last official update.

If these figures hold true, it highlights just how significant the PC market has become for Sony. It also strengthens long-circulating theories that future PlayStation titles could see simultaneous PC launches.

