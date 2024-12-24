Helldivers II, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty and Space Marine II rank among Steam's Best of 2024

HQ

Valve has released the annual stats for its Best of 2024 list, showing off the year's most popular and most lucrative games. As was the case in previous years, we're not given exact revenue statistics for each game here, and instead Valve has placed the top 100 games into separate categories.

Platinum covers the 1st to 12th games, Gold covers the 13th to 24th, Silver is for the 25th to 50th, and Bronze is for the 51st to 100th. These games are based on gross revenue this year, which means that titles like Fallout 4, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Elden Ring, and Baldur's Gate III among others are quite impressive.

You can check out the full list here, but you probably won't be surprised by the games taking top spots. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Helldivers II, Black Myth: Wukong, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Palworld were the games that released in 2024 and managed to make Platinum status. Other titles in that list include Apex Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Destiny 2, and PUBG.

