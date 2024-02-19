English
Helldivers II beats Halo Infinite on Steam

The success for Arrowhead Game Studios' and Sony Interactive Entertainment's latest title seems to continue to grow - fast.

Helldivers II continues to perform incredibly well on Steam, and yesterday, it reached a pretty impressive milestone when it did beat Halo Infinite in the maximum number of concurrent players.

Halo Infinite reached an all-time peak two years ago with 272,586 concurrent gamers, and this was smashed to pieces by Helldivers II on Sunday when more and more players joined the fun and at the time of writing has a whopping 389,715 players enjoying themselves with the Swedish shooter. It should also be mentioned that Halo Infinite is free-to-play (multiplayer), while Helldivers II costs money - which frankly makes this even more impressive.

Launching the game simultaneously onr PC and PlayStation seems to have been a stroke of genius from Sony, and we assume this success increases the chances of them continuing launching titles for both formats at the same time. Check out our review where we explain why you should check this game out.

Thanks, GamingBolt

