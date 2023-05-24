Helldivers II announced during the Playstation Showcase

Sony didn't waste much time during tonight's Playstation Showcase before announcing new titles. One of the first of the night came in the form of Helldivers II which is a sequel (suprise, suprise) to 2015's Helldivers.

Developer Arrowhead is back behind the controls, and this time it looks like there's even more scifi action with your friends while the camera seems to have dropped to a third person perspective instead of the original bird's eye view. The game is announced for Playstation 5 and PC, and will be released later this year. We will return below as soon as we have uploaded the announcement trailer.