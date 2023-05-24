Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Helldivers II

Helldivers II announced during the Playstation Showcase

It's totally not Starship Troopers.

Sony didn't waste much time during tonight's Playstation Showcase before announcing new titles. One of the first of the night came in the form of Helldivers II which is a sequel (suprise, suprise) to 2015's Helldivers.

Developer Arrowhead is back behind the controls, and this time it looks like there's even more scifi action with your friends while the camera seems to have dropped to a third person perspective instead of the original bird's eye view. The game is announced for Playstation 5 and PC, and will be released later this year. We will return below as soon as we have uploaded the announcement trailer.

HQ
Helldivers II

