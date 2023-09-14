Helldivers 2 has been delayed, will now launch in February

HQ

As part of tonight's State of Play broadcast, Arrowhead Game Studios just revealed exactly when Helldivers II is expected to be making its debut on PS5 and PC. For those excited for the game, it's a little bit of bad news, as it has been delayed and pushed out its former 2023 release window, but fortunately not by much.

Because the game is now set to launch on PC and PS5 on February 8, 2024. With this date in mind, we've also been given a look at the cooperative action and how players will be working together to fight off the bug hordes. Catch that trailer below.