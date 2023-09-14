Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Helldivers II

Helldivers 2 has been delayed, will now launch in February

And the gameplay gave us a look at the cooperative action.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As part of tonight's State of Play broadcast, Arrowhead Game Studios just revealed exactly when Helldivers II is expected to be making its debut on PS5 and PC. For those excited for the game, it's a little bit of bad news, as it has been delayed and pushed out its former 2023 release window, but fortunately not by much.

Because the game is now set to launch on PC and PS5 on February 8, 2024. With this date in mind, we've also been given a look at the cooperative action and how players will be working together to fight off the bug hordes. Catch that trailer below.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content