Hellboy Web of Wyrd shows off stylish gameplay in new trailer

Hellboy Web of Wyrd just got a new gameplay trailer at [email protected], showcasing some stylised visuals that look as if they've been ripped right out of a comic book.

The gameplay trailer is short, but we do see our titular red hero punching his way through some cool-looking monsters before facing off against a boss. We know that Hellboy Web of Wyrd will be a roguelite action adventure game with an original story.

It also includes the voice acting of the late great Lance Reddick as Hellboy as he journeys into the Wyrd, a realm that is full of strange places and stranger creatures. We've not got a firm release date yet, but Hellboy Web of Wyrd is said to be coming soon.