Hellboy Web of Wyrd

Hellboy Web of Wyrd shows off stylish gameplay in new trailer

We've got an update on the game announced at The Game Awards.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd just got a new gameplay trailer at [email protected], showcasing some stylised visuals that look as if they've been ripped right out of a comic book.

The gameplay trailer is short, but we do see our titular red hero punching his way through some cool-looking monsters before facing off against a boss. We know that Hellboy Web of Wyrd will be a roguelite action adventure game with an original story.

It also includes the voice acting of the late great Lance Reddick as Hellboy as he journeys into the Wyrd, a realm that is full of strange places and stranger creatures. We've not got a firm release date yet, but Hellboy Web of Wyrd is said to be coming soon.

