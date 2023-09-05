Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Impressions: Big Red is back

When I sat down to go hands-on with Upstream Arcade's roguelike action-brawler, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, I was instantly wowed by the art style and the animation used in this game. The art style isn't usually the first thing that catches my eye when playing video games these days, as I tend toward gameplay over visuals, but with the task of adapting such an iconic graphic novel into an interactive format, the development team has clearly put a lot of emphasis and focus into reflecting the art style that made these novels so popular. The world is cel-shaded and feels like it has been ripped straight out of an art book, and it works wonders for setting the tone for this title. Needless to say, the gameplay had a tough challenge to live up to this art direction.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is an action-brawler with a roguelike core, which essentially means you take the famed horned red devil into a dungeon to blast and beat up hordes of monsters in the timeless search for loot, all while unravelling a confounding narrative packed with mystery. As Hellboy is essentially the weapon himself, the gameplay sees the famed demon punching and tussling with monsters with his fists for the most part. Granted, you will have the help of a ranged weapon, be it the trusty Samaritan revolver, or a grenade launcher instead for example, but since the combat isn't designed to be as fluid and fast-paced as that of an arena shooter, the majority of the battling comes down to the melee action instead.

Anyone who has played The Callisto Protocol will instantly feel at home with this melee combat style, as you have to guide Hellboy and make him duck and weave under the assaults of enemies, all while counter attacking with light and heavy attacks. It's not an easy system, as it requires some time to master and become familiar with, but it feels authentic to Hellboy, as he has always been a character that favours gritty and slow but heavy action over a martial artist-type with light but rapid strikes. Hellboy does have a special move that once charged allows him to launch one really powerful strike, adding that little bit more depth to the combat. I was never particularly taken by the combat in Hellboy: Web of Wyrd as it felt a bit steady and counterintuitive, but the demo was also set a little while into the story, which no doubt played its part in this impression.

As for the dungeon layout, this is pretty typical. You enter a room, enemies spawn, you defeat them and then you can choose to head to one of a variety of follow-up rooms, some of which will be locked and will require a key to enter, others that will lead to a special and challenging encounter, some to a dead end, and others to the next floor of the dungeon. If you've played any dungeon crawler before, Web of Wyrd will feel instantly familiar. That's not a negative per se, as it's a tried and true formula, but it does take a bit of the surprise out of the gameplay.

This being said, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is definitely one of the more unique dungeon crawlers out there. By combining roguelike action-brawler systems with the dungeons system, you are constantly engaged and challenged, even if the game does rely rather extensively on its melee action and the niche elements that define this (for example punching foes into destructible environmental features). The big question around this game is if the combat, the art style, and the performances from the cast, including the late Lance Reddick as Hellboy, can carry this title, as otherwise I fear it may face the challenge of being a bit of a one-trick pony.

Fortunately, it won't be too long until we can tell you more about the game, as Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is set to make its debut on PC and consoles on October 4, 2023.

